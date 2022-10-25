The uncertainty in Atlanta cost the Yellow Jackets a valued prospect on Tuesday with the decommitment of three-star safety Kamal Bonner. The standout defender from Colquitt County (Ga.) verbally committed to Georgia Tech on June 27 but the changes on staff from Geoff Collins to interim head coach Brent Key and the unknown of the future has Bonner looking at other ACC options.

Bonner shared his reasons for his decommitment.

“Ever since the change in the program, I just feel it’s best for me to open back up,” Bonner said. “With coach Mike Daniels (RB) leaving, I’ve built a personal relationship with him, but now that he’s gone, I don’t feel GT is the best for me.”

With Bonner back on the open market, he has three official visits left after officials to Georgia Tech (June 10) and Memphis (June 17).

Bonner shared upcoming visits being planned to NC State and Wake Forest; no dates have been announced.

NOTES FROM THE INTERVIEW

Bonner’s decommitment drops the Yellow Jackets class to 15 commits. Georgia Tech entered the day with the nation’s 49th ranked recruiting class.

On the field, Bonner is having a standout season with 60 stops, two sacks, two QB hurries, and one forced fumble. His Packers squad is 9-0 in Georgia’s 7A classification this season.