Highly sought in-state prospect forming a bond with Georgia Tech staff
The Yellow Jackets’ recruitment of in-state 2022 prospect Chauncey Wiggins started before the 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward started his sophomore season at Eastside (Covington, GA) High School and the relationship continues to grow.
“They have a good coach and good coaching staff,” Wiggins said of Georgia Tech. “I know they have a good history with the players that went there. I went to four of their games.”
Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kennesaw State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Missouri State, South Florida, UAB and Vanderbilt have also offered Wiggins. Another half-dozen or so programs are showing interest.
Wiggins has unofficially visited Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and Maryland.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news