The Yellow Jackets’ recruitment of in-state 2022 prospect Chauncey Wiggins started before the 6-foot-9, 195-pound forward started his sophomore season at Eastside (Covington, GA) High School and the relationship continues to grow.

“They have a good coach and good coaching staff,” Wiggins said of Georgia Tech. “I know they have a good history with the players that went there. I went to four of their games.”