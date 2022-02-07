Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Fall at top 5 NC State on the road

At halftime, the Pack led 30-22 after the Jackets shot 0-10 from 3-point range and struggled to score points against an excellent NC state defense. Turnovers were the Jackets' biggest enemy as they totaled 15 over the game's entirety. The Pack took advantage of these turnovers and converted them into offensive buckets.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, on a 5-game winning streak, fell to top-ranked NC State Wolfpack Monday night, 59-48. The special was aired on ESPN2 for a Play4Kay special to support breast cancer awareness. The matchup included two of the best teams in the ACC, but quickly the game fell out of control for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech had plenty of second-chance opportunities as they grabbed nine offensive rebounds but couldn’t seem to find a rhythm to get any open looks. The game got away from Tech mainly in the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Georgia Tech started the contest leading 10-2 and even finished the final minutes on a 10-0 run to close the gap, but the lack of offensive efficiency in between killed Tech on the road.

Quietly, three Jackets scored in double figures: Love, Hermosa, and Cubaj. They also totaled 19 rebounds. Love finished the contest with a team-high 16 points while making 2-of-her-3 shots from 3-point range. (She leads the team in 3P%.) Hermosa was an efficient 5-of-8 from the field with 13 points, while Cubaj tallied another double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds.

Quick stats:

FG % - GT (35.1%) NC State (43.1%)

Rebounds - GT (30) NC State (39)

Assists - GT & NC State (7)

3-Point Shooting - GT (3-17 17.6%) NC State (3-10 30%)

FT % - GT (5-6 83.3%) NC State (6-6 100%)

The Jackets will travel to Blacksburg to face a tough Virginia Tech Hokies team (16-6 overall, 8-3 in ACC) on Thursday, Feb. 10th, at 8 P.M. The game will be aired on ACCN Extra as Georgia Tech will look to get back on track.