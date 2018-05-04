Cypress, a versatile defensive back who could project to corner or safety at the next level, said the Yellow Jackets have a plan for how to use him at the next level.

"I'm visiting schools right now and I wanted to make sure I got down there," he said. "It was a good experience. They changed the defense up a little and they were playing more aggressive. I liked how it looked."

After a productive spring that saw many new offers roll in, three-star Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern defensive back Fentrell Cypress has been making the rounds on the visit circuit. Most recently he headed south to Atlanta to check out Georgia Tech for their spring game.

"They like me at corner because I’m big and I can come up and hit," he said. "They want big tall corners that can cover but also help out against the run."

One thing working in Georgia Tech's favor is the school's location.

"It's not far away from home and I like that," Cypress said. "Plus it's a big city and I like the vibe down there."

If Cypress does head south, he won't be the only South Carolina player on the roster. He said that one of his former teammates is well on his way to a breakout season for the Yellow Jackets.

"I have a high a school friend from there, Jerry Howard," Cypress said. "He did really well in their spring game. He got a lot of reps, got the ball a lot. I think he has a chance to have a big season.”

Cypress said he plans on taking more visits later in the spring and in the summer, but has yet to set his travel plans.