News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-29 16:34:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia Tech the dark horse for Ky. DB Jantzen Dunn?

Dave Lackford
CardinalSports

Prized South Warren prospect Jantzen Dunn released his top-seven on March 28th and Louisville made the cut along with Georgia Tech, Miami, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and the University of Sou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}