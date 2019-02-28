Texas wide receiver Logan Kyle has seen a number of Power Five offers roll in this year, but a recent one from Georgia Tech really caught his attention. Kyle, whose offer list now includes Illinois, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Utah and several others, says he's keeping an open mind about all the school on his list, but did admit that the Jackets have his attention. Rivals.com caught up with Kyle at the recent Houston Stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas to get the latest on his recruitment.

“I’m keeping my recruitment open to all schools right now but I’m growing a good relationship with Georgia Tech and their wide receivers coach, Coach Dixon.”

On how he would fit in Georgia Tech's new offense: “They’re making it a spread offense and featuring the pass and they keep talking about how I’m their guy and I can make an impact so I’m really excited about that possibility.”

On potential visit to Georgia Tech: “I’ve never visited before but I’m planning to start taking trips soon. I think they might get an official visit.”

On academics working Georgia Tech's favor: “I’m wanting to major in engineering so that’s a major point for them what they have to offer.”



On Coach Collins: “I've been seeing a lot of the stuff he has been saying on Twitter and he seems like a really good guy. I like how he coaches and the mindset of the program.”