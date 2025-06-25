Georgia Tech still in contact with top WR Gregory despite commitment to A&M

Hugh Reilly was a three-year starter, All-ACC, Second-Team All-American and Rimington Award Finalist at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech still has spots to fill in the 2026 football recruiting class. Find out where the Jackets stand with key
Mansfield Wrotto was a starter on the DL before switching to offense as a senior to block for ACC leading rusher Choice
Recent wide receiver commit's head coach speaks on what kind of player and competitor Tech is getting in Davis
Jackets secure 10th commitment of 2026 class from Marist tight end with several Power-4 offers
Hugh Reilly was a three-year starter, All-ACC, Second-Team All-American and Rimington Award Finalist at Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech still has spots to fill in the 2026 football recruiting class. Find out where the Jackets stand with key
Mansfield Wrotto was a starter on the DL before switching to offense as a senior to block for ACC leading rusher Choice