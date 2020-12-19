As many of you know, the Class of 2021 did not have the chance to take any official visits, and few were even able to get to campuses for unofficial visits.

There was a lot of talk, both by Collins and GM Patrick Suddes, about identifying and offering the class early on.

I decided to take a closer look at when the signees were offered, and if they had one prior to COVID, based off of the date of the shutdown- March 11th..

Results are interesting. Impressive how many of the signees they were able to get on campus prior to things getting shut down, as well as how many were offered prior to the shutdown as well.

Signees are in chronological order based on the date of their commitment.