When Geoff Collins was hired at Georgia Tech, he was put in an unenviable position.

Coming from Temple where he kept up former coach Matt Rhule’s success in a difficult spot with the Owls, Collins was coming in to revamp the Yellow Jackets after coach Paul Johnson’s reign of running the flexbone offense.

In 11 seasons at Georgia Tech, Johnson had only two losing ones as the program was respected, tough to defend and while not exactly thrilling to watch on offense, the Yellow Jackets were productive and successful.

Collins has been none of those things. He bought some time because Georgia Tech needed to be built again on offense from the ground up in many ways for personnel reasons but it just never clicked.

When Collins was hired, SB Nation had a headline that read, “Geoff Collins will try to make Georgia Tech cool, fun and successful.”

Instead, in three full seasons, Collins never won more than three games, finished toward the bottom in the ACC standings and other than one top-25 recruiting class in 2020, Collins never really did all that well on the trail, either.

This was just not working out.