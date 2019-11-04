The Georgia Tech men’s basketball team is set to kickoff their 2019-2020 campaign in unique fashion on Tuesday night with a road matchup against ACC opponent NC State. It is the first time the Jackets will open up their season with a true road game since the 1979-1980 season.

Georgia Tech will be embarking on their fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner while NC State is set to begin their third season under Kevin Keatts. So far, the Jackets have gotten the best of Keatts, winning both matchups against the Wolfpack under his instruction.



“North Carolina state, they are a very good basketball team and they are very well coached,” Pastner said. “Coach (Kevin) Keatts does an incredible job and has really good players, so we will have to be really good if we want to have a shot to win the game.”



NC State tied for eighth place in the ACC in 2018 after finishing the regular season with a 24-12 (9-9 ACC) record . Their NIT run was stopped short in the quarterfinals.



The Wolfpack will begin their season below full strength, though it is not entirely certain which players will not be able to participate aside from forward DJ Funderburk (suspension).



As for Georgia Tech, the 2019-2020 squad features veteran players and a lineup that is relatively healthy. The Jackets are set to return all five players who started the final two games of last season as well as the team’s top three scorers (Jose Alvarado, James Banks, Michael Devoe). It is the closest representation yet of getting old and staying old, which has become apparently important to Pastner and Co. as his tenure progresses.



“Our projected starting lineup going into tomorrow’s game is the same lineup that started and finished the game last year against North Carolina State,” said Pastner. “I say it all the time, we have to get old and stay old and we are older this year.”



Aside from returning many of last season’s top contributors, the Jackets welcomed four more talented players in USC transfer Jordan Usher, VMI transfer Bubba Parham, Palm Beach State transfer David Didenko and freshman Asanti Price.



Throughout his time in Atlanta, Pastner’s teams have prided themselves on defense. This season could see an uptick an offensive production.



“I think we are the most talented, but we have to produce and get it done on the floor,” said Pastner of this year’s team.



Despite a lot of drama surrounding the program by way of the NCAA, Pastner and his roster have stayed focus on the tasks at hand.



“My only focus has been making sure we are ready to play and starting off on the right foot,” Pastner said. “Especially with our schedule in November and December, it is a brutal schedule.”



The season will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night and can be watched on the ACC Network or on the ESPN app.