JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech's game at UAB is canceled due to COVID issues with the Blazers

The Georgia Tech men's basketball team was preparing for Wednesday night's game in Birmingham already in Alabama on Tuesday night when the bad news came down from the Blazers program that UAB would be unable to play because of COVID-related issues.

Teams test ahead of scheduled games are part of NCAA protocols and the UAB program had positive tests and contact tracing issues with Tuesday's test results ending with an immediate cancelation of the game.

The Jackets will practice on Wednesday and then the players will be off until the 27th for the holidays per Tech head coach Josh Pastner.

