JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech’s ACC Men’s Basketball Schedule Announced

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech begins its 2020-21 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on the road Dec. 15 at defending ACC champion Florida State and hosts No. 16 North Carolina Dec. 29 or 30 at McCamish Pavilion, according to the schedules announced by the ACC Tuesday morning.

Tech’s home ACC slate is highlighted by visits from the Tar Heels, a three-game homestand in late January/early February against the No. 21 Seminoles (Jan. 30), Notre Dame (Feb. 6) and 2019 national champion and 4th-ranked Virginia (Feb. 9 or 10), as well as consecutive games against Syracuse (Feb. 27) and No. 9 Duke (March 2 or 3) to close out the McCamish Pavilion schedule.

Wake Forest (Jan. 3), Pittsburgh (Jan. 12 or 13) and Clemson (Jan. 19 or 20) come to McCamish Pavilion in the month of January, and Boston College pays a visit to the Tech campus on Feb. 16 or 17.

Head coach Josh Pastner’s fifth Tech team plays consecutive road games three times, traveling to Notre Dame (Jan. 5 or 6) and Louisville (Jan. 9) in early January, to No. 4 Virginia (Jan. 23) and No. 9 Duke (Jan. 26 or 27) in last January, and then to Miami (Feb. 20) and Virginia Tech (Feb. 23 or 24) in late February. The Jackets close the regular season at Wake Forest (March 5 or 6).

Note: All ACC midweek games currently have flex dates of Tuesday or Wednesday, as do the games on the final weekend of the regular season (Friday or Saturday).

Tech opens the 2020-21 season Thanksgiving week with the Georgia Tech Showcase multi-team event against Georgia State (Nov. 25) and Mercer (Nov. 27). The Yellow Jackets take on No. 10 Kentucky on Dec. 6 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena before traveling to face Nebraska on Dec. 9 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Following the Dec. 15 visit to Florida State, Tech closes out its non-conference slate with home games against Florida A&M (Dec. 18) and Delaware State (Dec. 20) and a road game at UAB (Dec. 23).

Tip times and television coverage, as well as the exact dates for the Yellow Jackets “either/or” dates, will be announced at a later date. Ticket information for the Yellow Jackets home schedule is being finalized and will be announced in the near future.

Returning four starters from last year’s fifth-place ACC team, Georgia Tech has been projected to finish the 2020-21 season as high as sixth in the conference by some media due to having its most experienced and deepest roster yet under head coach Josh Pastner.

Leading scorer Michael Devoe, a 6-5 junior who averaged 14.6 points and connected on 44.2 percent of his three-point shots in ACC games, and 6-foot senior point guard Jose Alvarado, who led the Jackets in conference play at 16.1 points and 4.3 assists, return to form one of the top guard tandems in the league and the nation. Also back are 6-9 senior forward Moses Wright, one of conference’s most improved players a year ago, averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and 6-7 senior wing Jordan Usher, who started 23 games after becoming eligible at mid-season and averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Tech also returns a pair of veteran reserves in 5-10 senior guard Bubba Parham, who averaged 25.3 minutes and 4.5 points in ACC games, and 6-7 junior forward Khalid Moore (3.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg).