Georgia Tech rush end Domineck enters the portal
Georgia Tech lost one starting defensive end to the transfer portal last month and now the other one has entered as well. Rush end Jordan Domineck entered his name in the transfer portal on Friday less than a week before the start of spring ball.
In the 2021 season, Domineck started eight games including seven of the first eight games playing a career-high 446 snaps. He had five sacks and 20 quarterback pressures last season but saw Kyle Kennard, Noah Collins and even Joshua Robinson eat into his playing time late in the season with Kennard and Robinson starting over him in the final games of 2021.
Domineck was recruited by the prior staff to Tech and was slow to buy into Geoff Collins and his staff nearly transferring in 2019 by his own admission. Defensive ends coach Marco Coleman and Collins worked things out with Domineck who had envisioned himself as an outside linebacker in the old 3-4 scheme run by the previous staff and he was not excited about playing end with his hand in the dirt at the time.
Over three seasons he had 66 pressures and 11 sacks in 1,122 snaps of action. He joins Jared Ivey who left for Ole Miss as one of four starters to transfer out of the program and one of two defensive ends. Tech additionally lost running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama and receiver Adonicas Sanders who remains unsigned after departing.