Georgia Tech rush end Domineck enters the portal

Georgia Tech lost one starting defensive end to the transfer portal last month and now the other one has entered as well. Rush end Jordan Domineck entered his name in the transfer portal on Friday less than a week before the start of spring ball.

In the 2021 season, Domineck started eight games including seven of the first eight games playing a career-high 446 snaps. He had five sacks and 20 quarterback pressures last season but saw Kyle Kennard, Noah Collins and even Joshua Robinson eat into his playing time late in the season with Kennard and Robinson starting over him in the final games of 2021.