The new year has arrived which means it is time for conference play for Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech, who enters the game with a 6-7 record after dropping five of their nine contests throughout December. The team, coaches and fans will be hoping that 2020 brings a fresh start and new identity for a Yellow Jackets team that has seen its share of struggles.

It won't be an easy thing to find right away, however, as they'll have to go through one of the nation's best basketball programs in North Carolina (8-5) (1-1 ACC). That said, this UNC team is not what people are used to as offensive struggles have hindered the Heels from being what they have been in the past.

"We have a great opportunity Saturday versus a very good North Carolina team," said Pastner. "They have a lot of great players, one of the great coaches in the history of the game, and that is what is great about the ACC. Every time you step on the floor, you have a chance to get better and have an opportunity to get a great win."

Though the wins have not been particularly easy to come by, Georgia has seen lots of good things from different players, specifically junior forward Moses Wright and sophomore guard Michael Devoe.

Wright was recently named ACC Player of the Week and a member of the Diamond Head Classic all-tournament team after averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds throughout the tournament. He ranks 2nd in the ACC in field goal percentage (56.1) and 8th in rebound average (8.0).

Devoe, who has emerged as a young leader for the team, ranks 5th in the ACC in scoring (17.9) and 8th in field goal percentage (.461).

Georgia Tech currently ranks 30th in defensive efficiency and 26th in field goal percentage, which will certainly help the team against a North Carolina squad who is struggling to score the ball. At 69.9 points per game, the Tarheels offense ranks 230th in the country.

"I really like our squad," Pastner said ahead of Saturday's contest. "I believe in our group and think they have a chance to be really good."

Though they aren't playing great offensively, UNC continues to be one of the best in the country at rebounding and giving themselves second chance opportunities. At 44.8 rebounds per game, the Heels lead the country in that category.

The game is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill and will be televised on the ACC Network.