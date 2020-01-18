Georgia Tech (8-9) (3-4 ACC) is playing better basketball in 2020 and that goes without question. Despite looking like a much improved team, the Jackets are still failing to take the next step and win the games that they need to win. Back-to-back wins are seemingly impossible to come by for Tech in ACC play, and the team has yet to pick up an ACC victory at home. To put a stop to that trend and hopefully begin a new one, the Jackets will need to pick up a big win against Virginia (11-5) (3-3 ACC) on Saturday.

The defending national champions are not playing quite as great as they would like to be entering the contest. The Cavaliers are currently riding a three-game losing streak, and all three of their ACC losses have come while on the road.

“We play the defending national champs in Virginia, obviously they are a great team,” said head coach Josh Pastner. “Coach (Tony) Bennett is going to obviously be in the hall of fame within the next decade, he is one of the greatest coaches in the game. “

Bennett is 12-2 against Georgia Tech, controlling the series as of late and taking an overall series lead of 42-40.

Virginia is stacked with talent and play intense defense, similar to the style that Georgia Tech plays. The Cavs enter the match allowing just 49 points per game defensively, but also struggling offensively scoring just 55 points for themselves.

“They have good players,” said Pastner. “They move their feet well, have great lateral quickness, #25 moves his feet extremely well, Huff gets way out there in the ball screen coverage, they are just really good with lateral quickness. They guard, get in a stance, and defend at a high level."

It will be a clash of the defenses as Georgia Tech comes in ranked #28 in defensive efficiency, #33 in effective defensive field goal percentage and #38 in two-point field goal defense (KenPom). Every possession will be important, so the Jackets will need to play one of their cleanest games of the season.

"We need to do that anyways, that is one of our main goals," senior center James Banks said when asked about protecting the basketball. "I think we are a pretty good defensive team as well, so our defense versus their defense, I think it will come down to who is going to be themselves and who is going to show up."

Any win is big, particularly in the ACC, but the Jackets need to begin taking advantage of opportunities to gain some real, consistent momentum. Tonight's game presents a new opportunity to do that.

The game will tip off in McCamish Pavilion at 8:00 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC network.