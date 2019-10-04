JOL depth chart for the UNC game
Georgia Tech heads back to the friendly confines of Bobby Dodd Stadium late Saturday afternoon to face ACC Coastal rival North Carolina. The Jackets have been stung by injuries throughout the first...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news