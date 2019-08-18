Georgia Tech began preparations for Clemson on Sunday with a closed practice. On Tuesday, the Jackets will have their full compliment of scholarship and walk-ons available for practice and full scout or as head coach Geoff Collins describes it, development teams on board. We take a look at the expected pecking order for practice this coming week and likely for the Clemson game.

The three transfer whose eligibility this fall has not been determined are not on this depth chart. That would be Antonneous Clayton, Marquez Ezzard and Myles Sims.