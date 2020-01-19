Georgia Tech OV exceeds expectations for Davis, family
Late in the December evaluation period, coach (Jeff) Popovich made the trip to Metter (Ga.) to see TJ Davis, a recruit who at the time had several MAC offers, but had not picked up a Power Five offer.
Davis took an official visit to Central Michigan just before signing day, and the Chips had hoped he would sign early, and with them.
Davis held off on signing, in hopes of landing a Georgia Tech offer, and scheduled an official visit to Atlanta for the first weekend following the dead period.
Just days before his scheduled official visit, Davis got the news he had been hoping for when the staff made the decision to offer him. That added a new layer of excitement to his official visit over the weekend, knowing the offer was in-hand.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news