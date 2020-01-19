News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-19 13:41:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Georgia Tech OV exceeds expectations for Davis, family

Russell Johnson • JacketsOnline
Recruiting Writer
@RivalsJohnson

Late in the December evaluation period, coach (Jeff) Popovich made the trip to Metter (Ga.) to see TJ Davis, a recruit who at the time had several MAC offers, but had not picked up a Power Five offer.

Davis took an official visit to Central Michigan just before signing day, and the Chips had hoped he would sign early, and with them.

Davis held off on signing, in hopes of landing a Georgia Tech offer, and scheduled an official visit to Atlanta for the first weekend following the dead period.

Just days before his scheduled official visit, Davis got the news he had been hoping for when the staff made the decision to offer him. That added a new layer of excitement to his official visit over the weekend, knowing the offer was in-hand.

[MORE: Davis reacts to Georgia Tech offer]

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}