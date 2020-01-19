Late in the December evaluation period, coach (Jeff) Popovich made the trip to Metter (Ga.) to see TJ Davis, a recruit who at the time had several MAC offers, but had not picked up a Power Five offer.

Davis took an official visit to Central Michigan just before signing day, and the Chips had hoped he would sign early, and with them.

Davis held off on signing, in hopes of landing a Georgia Tech offer, and scheduled an official visit to Atlanta for the first weekend following the dead period.