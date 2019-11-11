The Yellow Jackets are the first Power 5 school to offer Ball and he has high interest in the in-state school.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Cameron Ball is a new name to know in Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 282 pound lineman at Tri-Cities had offers from Akron and South Alabama, but after spending more time on the flats recently, he was offered by Georgia Tech .

"I was at the Georgia Tech game last week, then I went back for another visit during the week and got the offer," said Ball. "I kind of had that feeling that the offer was going to happen because of the text message from coach Knight, but you still never know.

"I was very excited to get my first Power 5 offer. I was happy. I was a little surprised. Now I am just ready to get more.

"I play both ways at Tri-Cities, but Georgia Tech offered me as a defensive lineman. My preference would be defensive line. I would say I am better and have more technique at offense line right now though.

"I have been to two Georgia Tech games this season and I really like the fan base there a lot. They are crazy, they show love and support and the academics make it a great school.

"I have very much interest in Georgia Tech. They were the first big school to believe in me, so that offer means a lot to me. They definitely have my interest."