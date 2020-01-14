"Notre Dame is better than their conference record," said Pastner. "They are really good. I think Mike Brey is one of the best coaches in the game and is probably going to be a future hall-of-famer. I think they have great players, a lot of talent, and coach Brey does a great job."

The team has played their best ball since the beginning of the new year, and will need to continue to do so to top a talented Notre Dame squad who has had a slow start in conference play.

It is an important time of year for Josh Pastner and Georgia Tech (8-8) (3-3 ACC). After a commanding 71-52 win over Boston College on Saturday, the Jackets return home for two straight games against Notre Dame (10-6) (1-4 ACC) and Virginia.

Since Jose Alvarado's return seven games ago, the Jackets average two less turnovers per contest and score 70.3 points per game. In three of those games, the team has shot better than 50% from the field.

"The ball is going in the basket for us," said Alvarado. "We are playing as a team, connecting more, and getting on another level. Everything is going in the right direction right now."

Moses Wright continues to be a workhorse, scoring an average of 16.9 points and grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game in the last seven games.

Against Boston College, James Banks, Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 44 of Georgia Tech's 71 points on 26 total shots.

For Notre Dame, fundamentals and discipline have played a big role in earning their 10-6 record. The Irish lead the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.83), least amount of fouls committed (11.7), and are second in total turnovers committed (9.9).

Forward John Mooney is the player to watch as the senior has recorded a double-double in 13 of 15 games and 10 straight. He leads the country in rebounds-per-game with an average of 13.9.

While it is always nice to return home, the Jackets have been road warriors this season and actually boast a better away record than home record (4-3 away, 3-4 home). That being said, the Fighting Irish struggle to pick up wins in Atlanta, where Georgia Tech is 8-1 all-time against them. A win for Notre Dame would tie up the overall series record at 11-11.

Tip time is set for 8:30 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.