After a nine day drought, Georgia Tech returns to the hardwood as they travel to Athens for their 196th game against Georgia. Both teams enter the contest undefeated as Georgia Tech (2-0, 1-0 ACC) has topped NC State and Elon while UGA (3-0) has gotten the better of Western Carolina, Citadel and Del State.

Georgia has won the last four matchups against Georgia Tech and secured a 70-59 win last season in Atlanta in their first year under head coach Tom Crean. It’s the worst streak for Georgia Tech since the 1980s, when the Jackets dropped seven straight. Despite the recent success for the Bulldogs, Georgia Tech leads the overall series 105-90.

"Georgia is really good and has a lot of good players," said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. "We are going to have to play our A-game if we are going to have a chance to win the game."

Georgia Tech’s schedule has gotten off to a slow start as the Jackets have only played twice since November 5th. That is soon to change, however, as the team is getting ready to play six games in 24 days against the likes of Georgia, Arkansas, Nebraska, Syracuse and Kentucky.

In year two under Crean, Georgia has averaged 93 points per game in their three victories while allowing 74. Their biggest weapon at this point has been former five-star guard Anthony Edwards, who has averaged 20 points and 5 assists a game.

Down low, the Bulldogs have seen strong performances from junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds who has tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds per game.

For the Jackets, an average of 73 points has been enough as the defense given up an average of just 61 points in their first two contests.

The strong defensive effort is backed by 9.5 blocks and 8.5 steals per game, which is first and third in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Offensively, sophomore guard Michael Devoe has been lights out, shooting 75% from three-point range for a total of 22 points per game. Trailing Devoe is senior center James Banks, who has averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks a game.

"It has been a while (since GT beat UGA), so it would be huge for us," said Devoe. "We worked all summer and this is what we want. It's going to be a huge game and we are well-prepared."

The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. at Stegeman Coliseum. It will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.