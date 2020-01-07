Georgia Tech (7-7) (2-2 ACC) picked up what was arguably their best win of the season on Saturday night when a first-half defensive masterpiece helped build a big lead that would last the duration of the game and resulted in a 96-83 road win over North Carolina.

Now, the Jackets get to return home for just the second time in a month for their 97th matchup against yet another one of the nation's top basketball programs, the Duke Blue Devils (13-1) (3-0 ACC).

"Part of the ACC, you enjoy the win on Saturday and then Sunday morning you turn your attention to Duke," said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. "Obviously they have one of the greatest coaches in the history of coaches regardless of sport. They have a great team, they are awesome in transition offense, have a lot of lottery picks and NBA players, and they are just a really good basketball team."

Under coach Krzyzewski, Georgia Tech is 19-59 against Duke, with 12 of those 19 wins coming in Atlanta. Though history does not portray a competitive series, the Jackets are ready to make this year's contest exactly that.

"We have to protect our home court," said junior guard Jose Alvarado. "You wouldn't just let anybody go into your house and take whatever, so we have to go into it fighting and try to come out on top. This is important and a big game for us."

Georgia Tech athletics announced a sellout for the game on Monday, which can positively impact the players.

"You can't sit here and act like the energy the crowd brings doesn't affect your game," said senior center James Banks. "It isn't supposed to and we have to bring our own energy, but having a sellout crowd of mostly Georgia Tech fans should be great for us."

Duke brings seven straight wins, a 13-1 record and lots of NBA talent with them for Wednesday's matchup. The Jackets are gaining momentum, but will need to play nothing short of as well as they did against North Carolina to give themselves a chance to win.

A win for Georgia Tech would put them above .500 in ACC play through five games, which would be the first time since a 3-2 start in the 2017-2018 season.

Tip time is 9:00 p.m. at McCamish Pavilion, and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.