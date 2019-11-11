After a head-turning 82-81 victory at North Carolina State last Tuesday, Georgia Tech (1-0, 1-0 ACC) is looking to add to their momentum with a home-opening win against Elon (2-0) on Monday night.

It is the teams’ first time facing off since 2006, when Georgia Tech topped the Phoenix 83-49. The Jackets have gotten the better of Elon in all three previous meetings, which all took place between 2003 and 2006.



New head coach Mike Schrage has Elon off to their best start since 2013-2014 after a 90-84 win over Mars Hill and a 94-54 win over Milligan. Things will get harder before they get easier for the Phoenix, however, as their next three contests will be against Georgia Tech, Michigan and North Carolina.



The matchup will be a homecoming for Elon’s leading scorer, Marcus Sheffield II, who transferred to the program after three seasons at Stanford. The Alpharetta native recorded 35 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds in the team’s first two games.



For the Jackets, all five starters posted double-figures against NC State with sophomore guard Michael Devoe leading the way (22). Senior center James Banks proved to be a force in the paint, adding 20 points and 13 rebounds in the overtime win.



Tech is in their fourth season under Josh Pastner, and appeared to have made big strides in game one. It will be interesting to see how the Jackets respond to a thrilling win in a game that they will certainly be favored to win.

The game is set to tip-off at 7:30 inside of Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion. For those unable to attend, it will also be streamed on ACC Network Extra. In honor of Veterans Day, Georgia Tech is offering free tickets to any U.S. Military members.