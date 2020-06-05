THE SITUATION: Eli Richey is a three-star offensive lineman in the state of Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 280 pounder at Southern Academy in Greensboro has picked up close to 20 offers, and likely would have had many more if coaches would have been on the road during spring practice this year. He has family connections to Alabama and Auburn football, but he has decided to head out of state to play for an ACC school in Atlanta, Georgia Tech .

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "I have never visited Georgia Tech, but I have that connection with coach Brent Key, I have had calls with almost all the coaches there, I have seen the virtual tour and I am in love," said Richey.

"Coach Key was a big part of this decision. I started going to Alabama camps in 7th grade, and he was coaching there, so I got to work with him early. Every summer I was in his group, working with him and he was helping me and teaching me. As soon as he left for Georgia Tech, he called me and we never lost connection. I love his style, his ability to coach, his personality and coach Key is someone I really want to play for.

"Coach Key got me connected to coach Geoff Collins and the rest of the staff. I got to learn about him, the offense, the academics and the more I learned, the more I liked Georgia Tech. You cannot get any better academics, I get to play ACC football, I get to play for a program on the rise and I want to be a part of all that.

"I would say I really started leaning towards Georgia Tech about a month ago. I had this huge FaceTime call with a lot of the Georgia Tech coaches, my mom and dad was on it, and me and my parents were sold. After that call, I did more research on Georgia Tech, I kept talking with coach Key and now I am committed.

"I made the final decision Monday [May 31]. My parents and I had a big talk and there was no doubt that the right school for me was Georgia Tech. None of us had any doubts in our minds.

"I can't really say who finished after Georgia Tech. I just fell in love with Georgia Tech. They have everything I want and I am 100% committed to Georgia Tech."

WHO IT HURTS MOST: Missouri takes the biggest hit here. They put a lot of time and effort into Richie and they were pushing for him to commit. He camped there last summer, the Tigers offered and he has been a target of their's since. Missouri is close to full on the offensive line this cycle and they were hoping to add Richey to this group. Him picking Georgia Tech without ever visiting stings the Tigers.

WHY GEORGIA TECH SHOULD BE PLEASED: Richey is a versatile lineman with smarts, toughness and a great work ethic. He has great genes with Shannon Brown playing at Alabama and Steven Brown playing at Auburn. He has competed at camps since his middle schools and he is always looking to get better. What stands out as much as anything when looking at Richey is his toughness and the edge he plays with. He loves to drive opponents off the ball and he wants to finish his blocks. He has good feet and coordination to go with his frame. He is always working on his agility, footwork and technique to get to the next level. The upside for Richey is there and we know how Key can develop offensive linemen. He is best when inside at guard, but Richey is the type of lineman that could swing at to tackle if needed. This could end up being a steal for Georgia Tech when looking back.