Georgia Tech lands Rivals250 RB Anthony Carrie on Signing Day
It wasn't a runaway win, but it stands as a big one for Georgia Tech football.
Brent Key's program landed one of the highest-ranked prospects in its class on Wednesday in running back Anthony Carrie. The Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout selected the Yellow Jackets over finalists Texas A&M and NC State.
"I'm blessed and excited to be in the A, in the 404," Carrie told Rivals. "I'm ready to get this journey started.
"They won it by being transparent...and it was really clear I was a need at Georgia Tech."
The senior took official visits to each finalist down the home stretch of the recruiting process. It wasn't until Monday, while he was taking a mid-term test, in which he realized Georgia Tech would win out.
Texas A&M was pressing Tech the most ahead of the final decision. The fit in Atlanta and opportunity within Brent Key's program was tough to pass up.
"GT allows their backs to show a lot of versatility," Carrie said. "Line them up inside, outside, at slot receiver, coming out of the backfield as well as running in between the tackles. Pretty much everything I need to show to be valuable even beyond college football.
"They're going to allow me to show it. I feel like I'm the most versatile back in the country. I can do it all."
Off the field, the prestige of the university and opportunity to build his own brand in a large metro like Atlanta of course appealed. On the field, the turnover in the backfield also made waves with the ACC program as an option.
In 2023, Carrie made big plays in averaging 7.8 yards per carry en route to 1,200 yards and a dozen touchdowns on the ground. Carrie wrapped up his prep career with more than 4,000 total yards and 58 touchdowns from scrimmage.
In 2024, he expects to continue to rack up yards in chunks.
"For the fans, you're getting a Freshman All-American, so get ready," Carrie said.