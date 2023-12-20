It wasn't a runaway win, but it stands as a big one for Georgia Tech football.

Brent Key's program landed one of the highest-ranked prospects in its class on Wednesday in running back Anthony Carrie. The Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day standout selected the Yellow Jackets over finalists Texas A&M and NC State.

"I'm blessed and excited to be in the A, in the 404," Carrie told Rivals. "I'm ready to get this journey started.

"They won it by being transparent...and it was really clear I was a need at Georgia Tech."

The senior took official visits to each finalist down the home stretch of the recruiting process. It wasn't until Monday, while he was taking a mid-term test, in which he realized Georgia Tech would win out.