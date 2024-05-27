Georgia Tech's first game in the regional will be against UNC Wilmington on Friday in Athens. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

The regional stage will feature a double-elimination format, with all 16 regional winners moving on to the super-regional stage. The eight super-regional matchups will be decided by best-of-three series with the winners moving on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Yellow Jackets are led by ACC Freshman of the Year, OF Drew Burress who finished the regular season with 23 HR, 65 RBI, and a team-high .379 batting average.

The Jackets return to NCAA Tournament play after missing last season.

This will be the 24th time under legendary head coach Danny Hall that Georgia Tech competes in regional play.

Full regional preview to come on JacketsOnline later this week.