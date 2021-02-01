JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech lands in-state RB Antonio Martin

"Coach Choice never let up. He stayed on me. He built that relationship, and today, I called him and committed."

"To be honest, all this time, Georgia Tech has been my top school," said Martin. "They were my third offer, and even before they offered, they have been recruiting me hard.

Georgia Tech started recruiting Antonio Martin his freshman year. Tashard Choice made the 2022 running back out of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes a priority early, and on February 1, 2021, it paid off.

Martin said Choice almost had to re-do his office.

"When I told coach Choice about my commitment, he almost broke everything in his office. My dad was right there too when I told him, and they both were screaming, and almost high-fiving through the phone. It was great.

"Coach Choice knew I liked them a lot, so he was excited when I gave him the news. It was a great moment."

The connection the former Georgia Tech running back and the new commit has was too much for Martin to go away from.

"Coach Choice is honest and he has kept it real from me from the beginning. I can call him any time, I can talk to him about anything, and he has been here with me all the way from the beginning.

"Not only is he cool and genuine, but he has that energy. No matter when I call him, he has that same energy, and he is excited. He is also about faith and I like that part of him too."

Although visits have been shutdown since March 2020, Martin was lucky enough to visit the Flats twice before then. He was able to attend one game and then take another visit to Georgia Tech.

He has seen all he needs to see. Atlanta is where he wants to be.

"I am going to put it on for the city at Georgia Tech," said Martin. "I have met the staff, I have spent time with coach Collins, and it is like family there.

"My mom and dad love the school, my mom really likes how close it is, and now I get to be part of what Georgia Tech is building.

"They are getting a lot of talent from the city to stay home, we get to put it on for our people in Atlanta, and that is just extra motivation.

"I am so excited about the future at Georgia Tech."

Martin said he committed to Georgia Tech over Arkansas, Florida and Louisville.