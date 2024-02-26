Georgia Tech started to lay the groundwork for its 2025 class on Monday, when the program landed a commitment from four-star wing Brandon Stores Jr. Stores, who plays his high school ball at New York’s St. Raymond’s High, chose the Yellow Jackets over fellow finalists Rutgers and Xavier.









WHAT GEORGIA TECH IS GETTING

A powerful wing capable of bullying his way to his spots and scoring once there, Stores is a score-first prospect that plays with a striking form of aggression when hunting his shots in transition in addition to off the bounce. He’s not a particularly gifted long-range shooter as things stand, but there have been signs of development on that front as he’s taken positive strides over the past year. Defensively, he possesses the strength and athleticism to defend multiple positions and will improve on that front as he continues to re-shape his body and become more explosive. The 6-foot-4 Stores is a decent passer, but his strengths, at least for the time being, are his scoring ability and knack for finishing through contact at the rim. He’ll play the upcoming season with the NY Renaissance in the Nike EYBL.