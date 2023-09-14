New Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire landed the bedrock to his 2024 class on Thursday, when four-star combo guard Jaeden Mustaf announced his intention to sign with the Yellow Jackets. Mustaf, a member of the Overtime Elite League, chose Tech over fellow finalists Maryland, FSU, Indiana and Arkansas.

Below, Rivals examines what Georgia Tech is getting in the 6-foot-5 Mustaf as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT GEORGIA TECH IS GETTING

A big-bodied combo guard, Mustaf’s 6-foot-5 frame is complemented by a thick build and strong upper body which he uses to bully smaller defenders, create space, get to his spots and finish through contact. He’s most effective when attacking the rim off the bounce but is also capable of hurting opponents with his jumper on the occasion. He shot just 21% from three-point range in 15 EYBL games this summer, which is less than encouraging, but there were games and stretches in which he was serviceable from the outside and showed off a repeatable stroke that could improve over time. Mustaf comes equipped with the size to be a high-level defender down the road. He boasts well above-average court vision and makes mostly wise decisions with the ball in his hands, as showcased by the fact that he racked up 48 assists to only 20 turnovers on the grassroots circuit this year. He rebounds well positionally and will take the next step as a prospect as he becomes a more consistent outside shooter and manages to become a better shot selector overall. Because of his slashing ability, Mustaf never needs to become a dead-eye sniper. He’d ideally get to a point that forces defenders to respect the threat, however. His biggest strength may be his versatility as he’s able to play either guard spot, defend multiple positions and impact a game in numerous ways.