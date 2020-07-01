JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech jumps up near the Top 20 in latest team rankings update

Georgia Tech jumps up near the Top 20 in latest team rankings update
Georgia Tech added their 16th commitment in the Class of 2021 on Wednesday when Dacula (Ga.) S Kaleb Edwards announced his pledge to Coach Collins and the rest of the staff.
Edwards adds another 90 points to Georgia Tech's class recruiting rankings, as they move past schools such as Florida State, Auburn, and Texas A&M among others.
Collins and his staff could be closing in on another commitment soon, and with their next commitment, they could move into the Top 20 depending on what happens elsewhere.They currently sit at No. 22.
The Yellow Jackets, who had fallen to 8th in the conference following some other news around the conference, have jumped Pitt, Florida State, and Boston College.
They now sit 5th, while also having less commits (15) than all of the teams above them other than Clemson, who are still at 14 members. Louisville is within reach.
Here's a breakdown of the class thus far-
5.7- DE Noah Collins, S Kaleb Edwards, DE Joshua Robinson, SLOT Malik Rutherford,
5.6- LB Gavin Barthiel, WR Leo Blackburn, DE Grey Carroll, SLOT Jamal Haynes OT Jakiah Leftwich QB Chayden Peery, OG Eli Richey
5.4- DB Shawn Chappell Jr, K/P David Shanahan
Edwards chose Georgia Tech over schools such as Notre Dame, Stanford, Michigan, and several others.
He becomes the first player from Dacula to pledge to Georgia Tech since Jakob Brashear, a member of the 2016 class.
[MORE: Kaleb's Father, Craig, breaks down the leader of the Dacula secondary, who also happens to be his son]
As Coach Collins and the defensive staff continue to build the unit up, defensive back appears to be a real priority. With Edwards in the fold, remaining targets in the secondary include four-star CB Kamari Lassiter, three-star S Jaden Slocum and Sirad Bryant, and several others.