JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech jumps up near the Top 20 in latest team rankings update

Georgia Tech added their 16th commitment in the Class of 2021 on Wednesday when Dacula (Ga.) S Kaleb Edwards announced his pledge to Coach Collins and the rest of the staff.

Edwards adds another 90 points to Georgia Tech's class recruiting rankings, as they move past schools such as Florida State, Auburn, and Texas A&M among others.

Collins and his staff could be closing in on another commitment soon, and with their next commitment, they could move into the Top 20 depending on what happens elsewhere.They currently sit at No. 22.

The Yellow Jackets, who had fallen to 8th in the conference following some other news around the conference, have jumped Pitt, Florida State, and Boston College.

They now sit 5th, while also having less commits (15) than all of the teams above them other than Clemson, who are still at 14 members. Louisville is within reach.