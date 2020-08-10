JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech jumps nearly ten spots following Franklin commitment

Georgia Tech added their 18th commitment in the Class of 2021 on Monday when Wayne County (Ga.) OG Weston Franklin announced his decision to commit to Brent Key, Coach Collins, and the rest of the staff.

Franklin adds 90 points to the Yellow Jackets' class ranking, as they jump schools such as Nebraska, Auburn, Florida State, and Washington among others and now hold the No. 27 class according to Rivals.

Collins and his staff are not done yet, though. Not even close. With that being said, their next commitment will push them into the top twenty or near it, depending on any news elsewhere.

Following some commitments around the ACC, Georgia Tech had fallen to 8th in the conference again. They've now jumped both Florida State and Pitt.

While they are currently 6th, they have less commitments (18) than all of the teams above them other than Clemson (13) and UNC (17)

5th is within reach, and could be theirs by the end of the week if they are able to win the battle for in-state DB Sirad Bryant.