Georgia Tech headed to play in Oxford Regional

Georgia Tech's postseason will begin in Mississippi as the Jackets were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss when the full NCAA Tournament selections were announced on Monday.





Tech (40-17) had hopes of being a regional host for the first time since 2019 due to its resume which improved near the end of the season as the team rebounded from a seven-game losing streak in April to win 11 of its final 14 games, including ACC series wins over ranked Louisville and Duke teams. The Jackets were not announced as one of the 16 host schools on Sunday night, however, leaving them to wait for their postseason assignment on Monday.





Georgia Tech will open the regional with a matchup against. No. 3 seed xxx.





The Jackets are attempting to make it to the super regional round for the first time since 2006 and for the sixth time in the career of Danny Hall, who is set to retire at the end of the season after 32 years at the helm on The Flats.