Georgia Tech football enters a critical year for head coach Geoff Collins who has to prove on the field his program has taken the next step with some wins. He will have a slightly older roster as it stands going into the season with the ability to add some more faces via the portal and high school route prior to camp in August. High school players can sign again in February and transfers can announce anytime until school starts after fall camp in August and join the program, though preferably you want transfer who can go through spring ball or summer workouts at worst.

To make this make more sense players are broken into how many possible years they have left due to the covid shift that froze player eligibility for 2020. Tech has seven scholarships left without further attrition to play with ahead of the 2022 season.