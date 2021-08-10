Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes Fall Camp Day 5

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football practice continued on a balmy late summer day back on the Rose Bowl Field with head coach Geoff Collins opting to keep his players mostly outside for the session. After practice, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and a couple of his linebackers spoke with the media about camp thus far.

“I am very pleased with (Myles) Spider Sims and the way he is handling himself as a young man,” Thacker said. “He is a young man becoming a man right now through his maturity and the arc of his maturity is a big one within this program. He came in with a lot of celebration in the recruiting scene and there are risks when you take someone like that as a transfer. We trusted him and his family and what he had done before and what type of young man he was at Westlake (HS). He came here and it was a little bit of a culture shock.”

Over the course of the last two years, Thacker said that Sims has worked very hard to both get into the rotation at corner, but also buy into the program under coach Collins overall.

“He kind of rebranded himself as a young man and has a level of maturity that has allowed him to get out there and execute and play football. So the growth and development he has made from the spring last year, last season, and to this spring to right now, is really big. He is playing a dependable brand of a football with a lot of margin of improvement.”

