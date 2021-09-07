Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 9/7

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins had his team on the practice field in the rain on Tuesday as the Jackets aim to rebound from a tough home loss to NIU last Saturday 22-21. The Jackets football program hosts FCS program Kennesaw State helmed by former Yellow Jacket assistant coach Brian Bohannon on Saturday and the Owls bring a version of former head coach Paul Johnson’s option attack into Bobby Dodd Stadium which adds another wrinkle to the matchup.

Collins lost to the only option-based offense he faced as the head coach at Georgia Tech in 2019 to the Citadel in overtime so no one is taking the Kennesaw State game lightly on the Flats.

“I think (Kennesaw State has) got some really good players, some really good coaches. And I think they're going to have a large contingent of their fan base here as well. I think it's going to be a great environment playing really good football. So it's going to be a great challenge. But I think I think it's a great experience for our program and for their program. In the respect level, we have a tremendous amount of respect for the Owls,” he said.

