Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 9/28

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football fresh off a win over North Carolina switched gears on Tuesday to prepare for a tough Pittsburgh team that has won two games in a row in Atlanta over Geoff Collins’ squad.

“I’m excited to be back in Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon on Saturday against a really good Pitt team,” Collins said.

The players of the week:

Offense: Jeff Sims

Defense: Quez Jackson and Charlie Thomas

Special Teams: Brent CimagliaTrue Freshman Special Teams: Josh Robinson (PAT/FG and punt)

Developmental Players of the Week: Jamal Haynes, Azende Rey, Jakiah Leftwich, Chayden Peery (who was Sam Howell for the scout team will be Kenny Pickett this week), Sirad Bryant, and Nate Moon.

