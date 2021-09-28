Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 9/28
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football fresh off a win over North Carolina switched gears on Tuesday to prepare for a tough Pittsburgh team that has won two games in a row in Atlanta over Geoff Collins’ squad.
“I’m excited to be back in Bobby Dodd Stadium at noon on Saturday against a really good Pitt team,” Collins said.
The players of the week:
Offense: Jeff Sims
Defense: Quez Jackson and Charlie Thomas
Special Teams: Brent CimagliaTrue Freshman Special Teams: Josh Robinson (PAT/FG and punt)
Developmental Players of the Week: Jamal Haynes, Azende Rey, Jakiah Leftwich, Chayden Peery (who was Sam Howell for the scout team will be Kenny Pickett this week), Sirad Bryant, and Nate Moon.