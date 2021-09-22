Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 9/22

ATLANTA- The weather was kinder to Georgia Tech football on Wednesday as the Jackets practiced on Grant Field inside Bobby Dodd Stadium in the morning. Other than a light drizzle off and on, it was a very calm late-Summer Day.

After practice, a quartet of Yellow Jacket players spoke to the media ahead of the Jackets ACC Coastal showdown with #21 North Carolina in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night.

The Jackets defense is keenly aware of the Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell and how he distributes the ball.

“Sam Howell is a great quarterback and everyone in the country knows that and we are aware that obviously he has a strong arm and he has an ability to extend plays. He likes to scramble around so playing DB, a lot of the times he scrambles you kind of have to plaster your guy and follow him around because at that point they can run any route as the routes break down and he scrambles for 10 seconds,” corner Tobias Oliver said.

Oliver had a career-best performance as a cornerback in the Clemson game. The former quarterback and receiver made the move to corner in the spring of 2020. He started at cornerback on Saturday in Death Valley after being the Jackets starting quarterback on the previous trip to Clemson in 2019.

