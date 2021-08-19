Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/19

Georgia Tech continued the ramp-up to the final scrimmage of camp on Thursday with a lighter day in shells. Head coach Geoff Collins still had his guys put in a good two-plus hour practice session as camp nears an end. School starts Monday at Georgia Tech meaning the Jackets will shift into a more normal practice routine ahead of the season opener against Northern Illinois in two weeks.

After practice, we spoke to TE coach/offensive special teams coordinator Chris Wiesehan, tight end Dylan Leonard, placekicker Brent Cimaglia, and punter/kickoff specialist Austin Kent.

