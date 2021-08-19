 JacketsOnline - Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/19
Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/19

Georgia Tech continued the ramp-up to the final scrimmage of camp on Thursday with a lighter day in shells. Head coach Geoff Collins still had his guys put in a good two-plus hour practice session as camp nears an end. School starts Monday at Georgia Tech meaning the Jackets will shift into a more normal practice routine ahead of the season opener against Northern Illinois in two weeks.

After practice, we spoke to TE coach/offensive special teams coordinator Chris Wiesehan, tight end Dylan Leonard, placekicker Brent Cimaglia, and punter/kickoff specialist Austin Kent.

CLICK HERE TO READ THURSDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES

Billy Ward and Dylan Leonard during TE blocking drills
Billy Ward and Dylan Leonard during TE blocking drills (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
