Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 8/18

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued to prepare for the final scrimmage of Fall Camp on Thursday with a typical in-season Thursday practice in shells. Head coach Geoff Collins led his team through what a Thursday practice is like during the season as they aim to simulate game week in the final days of camp before having a scrimmage on Saturday that will also be a game simulation. After the morning session, linebacker coach Jason Semore and two of his players, Trenilyas Tatum and Demetrius Knight spoke with the media.

