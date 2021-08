ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football camp is nearing the end with the final few practices ahead. The Jackets were in full pads on Wednesday on the Rose Bowl Practice Field for a long session ahead of the final scrimmage of camp on Saturday.

After practice, JOL caught up with the brains of the secondary coaches Nate Burton and Jeff Popovich to talk about the secondary as well as some of their defensive backs.

