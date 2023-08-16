ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key changed things up for his players on Wednesday with a practice in Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets practiced for over two hours on the warm turf of the newly christened Hyundai Field. Defensive backs coach Travares Tillman addressed the media after practice along with senior safety Jaylon King and junior nickelback K.J. Wallace.

One of the biggest storylines in camp has been the competition at the cornerback positions. Incumbent starter Myles Sims was limited in the spring due to an injury and a trio of players, Ahmari Harvey, Kenan Johnson, and Kenyatta Watson II have been pushing for starting jobs since the spring.

“It is very open,” Tillman said of the cornerback battle. “Sometimes you have injuries happen and you have to wait and see as you don’t want to count someone out just because they are down for a minute. That competition will continue throughout camp and probably into game week. Who knows? I’m going to continue to evaluate those guys and when it is time to suit up for that first game the best corner(s) will be out there.”

Key, the defensive staff and Tillman opted to move Rodney Shelley to corner as well after spring ball and the addition of former Kansas State defensive back Omar Daniels who is now at the nickel spot behind Wallace replacing Shelley in a potential two-deep. That created more depth in the secondary for the Jackets and more competition at corner adding a fifth guy to that group and pushing for one of the two starting spots.

