ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued preparations for the annual spring game next week with morning practice sessions. Head coach Brent Key spoke with the media following practice and shared some insight on the Jackets' first spring scrimmage last Saturday and gave some updates on various areas of the program and his impressions of seeing his new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in action for the first time calling a simulated game.

"We are two practices away from the scrimmage on Saturday and got in just under 130 plays and we got a chance to see what the guys can do without the coaches on the field," Key said. "It was a heavy move the ball type scrimmage mixed with some situational things and some short yardage scrimmage involved. We had some second downs and third downs and some move the ball on the plus side of the field and had a chance to work the ball toward the red area. Overall I was pleased with the effort and pleased with the guys are really learning how to practice that is the biggest thing, the competition we had out there."

Toughness and clean football are the two pillars of Key's program and he looks for that every day and he was pleased with that as well.

"We are playing cleaner football in several ways as far as the discipline we want to instill on a consistent basis. A lot of that comes pre-snap, the alignments, the stances and we are making sure we are extremely detailed and the things we coached on the first day of practice we can't lose sight of on the eighth or ninth day of practice. We harp on those things and make them just as important as they were the first day. That is what I'm really challenging the coaches and they are challenging the players to do," Key said. "But overall, I'm very pleased with the outcome of the scrimmage and where we wanted to be, but we've got a long way to go."

