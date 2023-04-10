ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued preparing for the annual spring game on Monday with a shorter practice following a heavy scrimmage on Saturday. After practice, defensive line coach Marco Coleman, secondary coach Travares Tillman, and special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield spoke to the media for the first time this spring about their respective groups.

The Jackets coaching staff will decide on a roster format and other details about the spring game this week so the media session was focused on each position group and how those units have looked this spring.

Brumfield detailed how he ended up joining Georgia Tech from FIU where he worked under a friend of head coach Brent Key and a former Yellow Jacket as well, Mike MacIntyre.

"Coach Key knew a lot of coaches that coached with or knew personally. What I appreciate is I know he did his background check and he talked to maybe ten coaches in regard to my coming here. So when a position became available, he had some people reach out to him regarding me and they gave him a good recommendation. I paid them well to do that for me," Brumfield said jokingly.

Brumfield spent four seasons at Virginia as the special teams coordinator for Bronco Mendenhall before heading down to Miami to join MacIntyre's staff in his first season with the Panthers.

"Having familiarity with the conference and a high academic institution, it just all worked out," Brumfield said. "Coach Key gave me an opportunity to be here and I'm blessed to be here."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF MONDAY'S NOTES AND QUOTES