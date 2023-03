ATLANTA- The Yellow Jackets football program went back to work after a 10-day break on Monday morning. Head coach Brent Key and his staff aimed to knock the rust off the players after spring break. After practice, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker and co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer spoke to the media. This was the first time Thacker spoke to the media since Geoff Collins was fired and it was Sherrer's first media avail at Tech.

