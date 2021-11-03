Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 11/3

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued preparations for Miami with a two-hour practice on Wednesday in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Georgia Tech NT/DT Djimon Brooks is once again a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy. That is an award for the most outstanding walk-on and players like Brooks who began their career as a walk-on but ended up on scholarship are still eligible. He was nominated last year as well but did not win.

"It is always an honor to be recognized by people who are looking at what you've accomplished," Brooks said. "Like the team though, I'm preaching about what's next? We got Miami coming up and we are trying to re-establish our identity and make sure we are building something and not just letting the season slip away so that is the focus right now on the team and what is going on here and the next game."

