Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 11/2

"The thing that we've done in this program that guys have done, the coaches have done is close the margin of error. We've decreased the gap amongst the teams that we played. The last phase in the development of the program, not only to be in these close games and when we do not have wide margins of victory, we got to find ways to win them. Yesterday in the team meeting, the first thing we did just start the day, I pulled out seven plays from the game, five key plays offensively and defensively, that were the biggest reasons for the game, at the end of us being short, and then two special teams plays."

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech heads back to win where the Jackets had the signature win of Geoff Collins' first season on the Flats. The two teams did not play in 2020 after the Jackets shut down in December due to Covid availability issues, so Tech actually has a two-game win streak against the Canes going back to the 2018 season. It was a chilly morning at Rose Bowl Field which will be very different from the expected kickoff temperature in Sunrise on Saturday.

Collins said he used the film to emphasize how important execution on every play is and he highlighted a kickoff return that could've been returned for a touchdown by Jahmyr Gibbs as one of the easily missed opportunities in the game or the long touchdown by Tre Turner on Virginia Tech's second drive of the game.

"On one of the kickoff returns, it was one block away from Jahmyr taking it to the house, we got to make those key blocks in key situations," Collins said. "On the second third down of the game, the defense is playing good and we force the second third and long and at first we thought it was a busted coverage, but when you watch the tape there was a sack there, but we had two guys misfit the blitz path and the DB was on an island a little too long. So that paying attention to detail, one kid runs the blitz right and the other kid executes it with the twist the right way we get a sack but instead, we exposed the secondary. Another play was a deep post defender not getting to the deep post on an over route creating a big play. To our kids' credit, they got the ball down in the red zone and forced a field goal, but those two plays cost us 10 points."In addition to those plays, Collins talked about the two touchdowns that got called back for offensive pass interference and hold in the game that cost Tech 14 points.

"We showed them two explosive plays one was a touchdown by Jahmyr and the other was an explosive play down on that part of the field that cost us 10 or 14 points and we got none," he said. "The biggest play I showed them and arguably the biggest play of the game was second and eight with two minutes to go in the first half and they were trying to run the clock out and we were in normal base against an every-down run we practice in good on good in team run and that goes for 20 and they end up getting three points on that drive and as we found out later in the game that was huge for us. Now we've got to find a way to win and that is the commitment every day in this organization. The positive is we are now in the point in the program where we are in close games, which we hadn't been in the past, now we've got to find a way to win."

