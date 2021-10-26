Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 10/26

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech enters a very winnable stretch of games on Saturday starting with Virginia Tech for homecoming. Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins and his team are 3-4 this season, but three of the losses were by less than one score. Collins has preached W.I.N. aka what is important now as his team’s motto this season and getting to a bowl game will likely require a sweep of the Hokies, Miami on the road, and Boston College to cross that six-win threshold.

Collins spoke at length to his team before practice on Tuesday about how a handful of plays could have them at 5-2 instead of 3-4 on the season or better.

“The biggest thing we talked about is just creating margin in the program,” Collins said of the issues in the narrow losses. “When we first got here there was a big margin and now that margin is really small. We talked about it before practice and even more at length at the end of practice, how attention to detail and one play can affect everything. The point I made was the blocked PAT early in the game and how vital that play was toward the end of the game. It is not just a throwaway play, there are zero throwaway plays. Imagine if we had the attention to detail and understood how huge of a play that was.”

Overall, Collins just wants to see his team stop hurting themselves in key situations in close games against good teams.

“In this game, when you are playing in this league, you are playing against quality opponents and we’ve become a really good competitive team, but that margin is so small and you leaving one play to chance one attention to deal there, that is the margin from our record being what it could be to what it is. So how do we find that way to create that margin? That is what we work on every single day in this program,” he said.

