ATLANTA- It was back to work for the Georgia Tech football team on Tuesday after taking Monday off as classes began on campus. Geoff Collins led team practiced in the morning for the first time in years. Typically, the Jackets practiced in the afternoon due to class conflicts and will some days still. Collins is mixing the schedule up to allow some morning sessions.

After practice we spoke to offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and several offensive players about moving into game prep mode for Clemson.

