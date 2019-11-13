ATLANTA- With two games in 12 days, Georgia Tech head football coach Geoff Collins scaled back Wednesday’s practice from a full pads session to shorts, helmets and shoulder pads. Given the chilly temperatures in the Atlanta on Wednesday many players opted for sweatpants instead of shorts, but it was a spirited session either way.

Veteran safety Tariq Carpenter made the play of the day early in practice with an athletic interception at the line of scrimmage on a quick pass over the middle. It was a bang-bang play and Carpenter showed off the natural athleticism that has made him into one of the better safeties in the ACC this season.

