Georgia Tech Football Notes and Quotes 9/29

“When you talk about the Campbell Trophy, yes I’ve been nominated for that, but that is a testament to all of the people that are here too,” Johnson said. “That is not something I could’ve done by myself, you’ve got ten other guys on the field doing their jobs and helping me do mine. You have countless other people around the program that aren’t seen behind the scenes that helping all of us get to where we are. I am very thankful for all of the support staff, all the players, and all the coaches that have helped me pushed me, and got me where I am. I wouldn’t be the man I am or the person that I am or the player that I am if it wasn’t for them.”

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football continued preparations for Pitt on Wednesday with a long practice session in Bobby Dodd Stadium in shells. After practice, graduate senior right guard Ryan Johnson was announced as a Semi-Finalist for the William Campbell Trophy for the nation’s top college football play academically, athletically and leadership-wise. Essentially it is an academic Heisman Trophy.

On the field for Johnson, the performances by the Jackets the last two weeks are not a surprise to him. He said the team has plenty of confidence and is building to something special potentially.

“We've seen how good this team can be and how good this team is, for a long time, seeing it come together is brings a lot of positivity. But I still think there's a lot more that we can do. There's a lot of things that we can improve on,” Johnson said. “To me, that is a day-by-day thing, you’ve got to get better and keep working on improving that bond, improving the cohesiveness of the offense, but also a positive you know there is more growth to happen and more things you can improve on. I see a lot of potential here that we still haven’t hit.”

Turning the corner for the season and just showing signs of turning the corner are two different things. Johnson thinks the team has made the turn now, but they have to show it on the field against Pitt on Saturday.

“I think it all starting to come together around (the Clemson game) and everything just started clicking, but I think it is still a slow and steady climb and we are continually improving, but seeing how hard everyone fought and everybody playing in that game (against Clemson) is exciting,” Johnson said. “It is easy to set stuck in the past or look too far into the future. I think this team is doing a good job of focusing on what is in the present. Right now last week’s game is over and we got a new game.”

